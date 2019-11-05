RHOA Kenya Moore put divorce rumors to rest

“Extra” was with Kenya Moore in NYC, where she got candid about her separation from husband Marc Daly, her return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and more!

Kenya and Marc wed in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter Brooklyn in November 2018. The reality star announced their split in September.

Kenya is still wearing her wedding ring, and told “Extra,” “I’m still married. I am still hopeful that we can work it out. You know, couples go through ups and downs… We’re just two years in, and hopefully there is some rainbow at the end of this story. I’m hoping that we can find a way to get back together.”

She added, “We’re slowly just trying to figure things out and co-exist peacefully and then work on healing and maybe rebuilding the relationship.”

Moore took on infidelity rumors, saying, “There is no proof of that. Our issue is mainly communication and how we dealt with problems in our marriage.”

As far as visitation goes, Kenya explained, “I don’t think we have a set schedule, but Marc has been in touch with Brooklyn every single day. He’s definitely seen her since we’ve been separated, so it’s working out so far.”

She also revealed she would consider having more kids with Marc, if they were in a good place. “If things were healthy, yeah. If our relationship got back to a healthy place and a loving place, absolutely.”

Kenya took off the last season of “RHOA,” explaining, “Family is first for me.” She shared, “I did not watch the season … I did watch the reunion.”

She is happy to be back, saying she thinks most people are also happy. “It’s a good fit for me to be on the show. I think it was a missing piece for me to not be on last season.”

One person who may not be happy, “RHOA’s” NeNe Leakes, who was not on the premiere. “It was a successful first episode without NeNe being there,” Kenya said. “She wasn’t there. Nobody missed her.”

“RHOA” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.