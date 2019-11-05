National Black Chamber of Commerce announces new chairman, Larry Ivory

The National Black Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of Larry Ivory as the new Chairman for the term of 2019 – 2121. Courtney Reynolds is ending her term and will head the new “Empower Women Initiative.”

Ivory is a founding member of the NBCC (in 1993) and has been dedicated to its growth and effectiveness since the very beginning. “Larry shows his organizational and leadership skills on a daily basis via his management of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce (ISBCC), which he and Janice Ivory evolved from the Peoria Black Chamber of Commerce in the early 1990s,” says NBCC President/CEO Harry C. Alford.

“It’s no secret that there’s always been a special relationship between the Illinois State Black Chamber and the NBCC, with the highest of respect and reverence duly shared. It was an honor to take the mantle when President Alford called upon me. I’m proud to serve, what I consider, the greatest national Black chamber in the land – always at the forefront of the national stage promoting Black business equity and empowerment. I look forward to strengthening the brand and supporting the issues that impact our corporate partners,” said Ivory.

With the ILBCC being one of the premier chambers in the national federation, President Ivory’s reprisal as the chair of the National Black Chamber is a clear move towards unifying the national and global brand.

Growth and investment (fundraising) will be Larry’s focus during his upcoming tenure. He will also lead the charge on a new program, Project Rebound. This initiative informs the small business community about prison employment programming to increase their willingness to hire and place former offenders into meaningful jobs thereby improving their circumstances and expanding their opportunity for success. The goal is to change their lives and make society a better place.

Outgoing Chairwoman Courtney Reynolds states, “It has been a pleasure to be chairwoman of the NBCC. I have learned so much that I am a better businesswoman and leader of the “Empower Women Initiative” alongside Kay DeBow, NBCC co-founder. Larry will continue doing an awesome job for the organization and take it to higher levels as chairman.”

This article originally appeared in The Chicago Crusader.