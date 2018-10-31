Monica and Cricket Wireless Joined Forces to Help the Atlanta Music Project

On Friday, Cricket made a $125,000 donation to the Atlanta Music Project (AMP). The gift will go toward giving 100 students full scholarships to participate in the organization’s newly launched All Star Youth Orchestra & Choir.

The funding was announced during an event at The Gathering Spot where Atlanta’s own Grammy Award winning artist Monica joined AMP’s student musicians for a special performance of her hit song, “Angel of Mine.”

Cricket’s scholarship contribution will provide instruments, uniforms, transportation and musical accessories to allow all students in AMP’s All-Star Youth Orchestra & Choir to participate at no cost to their families. Every musician needs a gig, so Cricket also plans to showcase the talented students by hosting the Youth Orchestra & Choir at prominent special events.

“Our young musicians have worked hard at their craft for many years and have developed powerful transferable skills, including flexibility, problem-solving, confidence, creativity and how to communicate with their peers,” said Dantes Rameau, co-founder and executive director for the Atlanta Music Project. “Most importantly, it has taught them to strive for excellence. Thanks to Cricket Wireless, these scholarships will help us continue this valuable work while at the same time helping us grow our programming to serve more young people for years to come.”

Founded in 2010, AMP provides intensive, tuition-free music education for underserved youth right in their neighborhood. This year, AMP launched the All-Star Youth Orchestra & Choir, a first-of-its-kind initiative for Atlanta, to bring together the finest young musical talent from the city’s south and west side neighborhoods to train in classical ensembles.

The orchestra and choir are made up of middle- and high-school-age students. AMP believes the pursuit of musical excellence leads to the development of confidence, creativity and ambition, thus sparking positive social change in the individuals and the communities they serve.

“Cricket Wireless calls Atlanta home. The Atlanta Music Project is a phenomenal non-profit organization that helps local students experience music in a whole new way. We’re thrilled to support their mission,” said John Dwyer, president of AT&T Prepaid Wireless Portfolio, including Cricket Wireless. “AMP’s programs are producing confident and capable young men and women who will become the next generation of leaders making contributions to their communities. Helping expand AMP’s reach to even more students in Atlanta is something we’re extremely honored to be part of.”

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artist, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Monica was inspired to be a part of the event and support the kids because of her passion for arts and music education. The relationship between Cricket Wireless and the Atlanta Music Project kicked off this summer when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented itself and some of AMP’s brightest students were invited to perform on NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Concert Series – a platform where artists like Adele and Dave Matthews have given memorable acoustic performances.

