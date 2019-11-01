Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor eulogizes prominent politician, Leroy R. Johnson

Rev. Raphael Warnock, Pastor of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, will eulogize board trustee and long-time member, Leroy R. Johnson . Johnson broke color barriers when he became the first African-American elected State Senator of Georgia since reconstruction.

Johnson was elected to Georgia’s State Senate in 1962 and was a prominent figure in local and national politics. The Atlanta native was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Morehouse College and Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University). For 15 years he chaired the Board of Trustees for Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“It’s hard being first. It requires enormous discipline and dignity amidst insults and injury,” says Reverend Raphael Warnock, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “But Leroy Johnson was born to be a barrier breaker and a fearless forerunner. Through the desert of Jim Crow segregation, he helped carve a highway that expanded the boundaries of our democracy, creating greater prosperity for all in Georgia and America. An early architect of the new south, he made his mark. And in that sense, he is with us forever,” he adds.

WHEN: Friday, November 1, 2019 | Noon

WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, GA

*New Horizon Sanctuary