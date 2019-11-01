On Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, the hosts were discussing national security, specifically, the patriotism of National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman before his testimony into the impeachment inquiry.
Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, interrupted to tell everyone to “take a breath” and stop talking over one another so all their opinions could be heard. While the comedian was attempting to calm everyone down, Meghan McCain continued to heckle.
But Goldberg was not having it.
“It is ‘The View.’ You know what? Let me tell you something about ‘The View,'” the Sister Act star said, adjusting her seat.
“This show has always had the ability to have different points of view which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. When I’m saying to you ‘hold up,’ because we’re not hearing each other, I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard,” she said.
McCain still didn’t get it, continuing to interrupt her co-host. Goldberg had enough of the antics, and suddenly cut to break.
“Every Democrat said ‘Wait for the Mueller report,’ and now it comes out and it seems like Democrats don’t like the results,” McCain said.
“We don’t know what the results of [the Mueller report] are,” Abrams responded.
“We know the results of the summary of a reading of the report by a partisan who was just appointed by the person who is the subject of the report. That’s a problem,” Abrams said.
McCain also angered co-host Joy Behar after making denigrating comments toward her. During a conversation about homeland security, McCain interrupted Behar.
“Hold on,” Behar said. “I listened to you, just let me finish.”
“Yeah, well it’s part of your job to listen to me. Just saying,” McCain replied.
Before Behar could tear into McCain, Goldberg interrupted and allowed everyone to speak their opinion on the matter.