Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wants to set the record straight. She’s not against the 2nd Amendment; she believes in responsible gun ownership and supports regulation of firearms.

According to ABC News, Abrams worked to clear up any misconceptions about her position on guns when she appeared on “The View” earlier this week. Co-host Meghan McCain asked the candidate a series of questions about firearms, including banning the AR-15, a popular assault rifle used in many mass killings.

“I’m not anti-gun,” Abrams said. “My great-grandmother taught me how to shoot when I was growing up in Mississippi. … I don’t hunt because I mostly eat chicken, and that seems mean.”