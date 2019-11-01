Cold weather, falling temperatures mean rising energy needs, costs

As Temperatures Fall, Atlanta Gas Light Shares Resources to Help Customers Affordably Meet Energy Needs

Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers of important financial assistance of programs available to help them meet their energy needs this winter. As temperatures begin to decrease, thermostats tend to go up, and some household budgets cannot keep up with the demands of using more fuel to heat their homes.

“We are committed to providing safe, affordable and clean energy service for every customer,” said Brian Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. “Through Atlanta Gas Light’s Senior Citizen Discount Program, as well as support from our federal and state governments and local community groups, we can make sure everyone can afford to stay warm this winter.”

The Senior Citizen Discount Program provides eligible seniors, 65 years of age and older who have a total annual combined household income of $24,980 or less, with a monthly discount of up to $14 on their base charges. For more information on eligibility, customers can contact their natural gas provider.

Early enrollment for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins Nov. 1.

The federal- and state-funded energy assistance program helps low- and fixed-income households pay for winter energy services and may cover certain cooling expenses for customers with specific medical conditions. Households with low-income seniors (60 and older) and people with permanent disabilities can apply. General enrollment begins Dec. 1.

If a participant qualified for LIHEAP last year, he or she must reapply by submitting the state recertification form, along with all other required documents, to their local agency. LIHEAP eligibility is based on household size and income.

LIHEAP is 100% federally funded through a grant program from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about Georgia LIHEAP, call 1-877-423-4746 or visit the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services website for a list of other resources.

Additional energy assistance programs from Atlanta Gas Light, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and local community organizations available to customers include:

Heating Energy Assistance Team (H.E.A.T.) – The Georgia DHS distributes Heating Energy Assistance Team (H.E.A.T.) funds statewide through local community action agencies. H.E.A.T. funds assist households experiencing a potential loss of energy service or households that need service restored. Customers can visit www.heatga.org or call 678-406-0212 to discuss eligibility or donate to the fund.

Hope Works (formerly Resource Service Ministries) – HopeWorks helps low-income widows throughout the state of Georgia with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. For more information, visit www.hopeworks4us.org or call 404-872-0167.

The United Way – Customers can contact the United Way by dialing 211 for a listing of other agencies that can assist with available funding.

Natural gas customers also can take additional action to prepare for the winter heating season by doing the following:

Install a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat allows customers to set the temperature in their home while they are away and increase the temperature when they return.

Inspect windows and doors for drafts. Use caulk or sealant to insulate areas where a draft might be felt.

Open drapes and shades. Using sunlight is a great way to naturally heat the home during the day.

Close the flue to fireplaces. Closing the flue will prevent warm air from escaping the home.

For more information about the Senior Citizen Discount Program and energy efficiency tips, please visit atlantagaslight.com.