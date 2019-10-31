On Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, the hosts were discussing national security, specifically, the patriotism of National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman before his testimony into the impeachment inquiry.

Goldberg, the moderator, interrupted to tell everyone to “take a breath” and stop talking over one another so all their opinions could be heard. While the comedian was attempting to calm everyone down, Meghan McCain continued to heckle.

“It is ‘The View.’ You know what? Let me tell you something about ‘The View,'” the Sister Act star said, adjusting her seat.

She then let the 35-year-old have it, acknowledging that all the hosts have been able to hold different opinions while still respecting one another.

“This show has always had the ability to have different points of view which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. When I’m saying to you ‘hold up,’ because we’re not hearing each other, I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard,” she said.

McCain still didn’t get it, continuing to interrupt her co-host. Goldberg had enough of the antics, and suddenly cut to break.

Sunny knew what it was when Whoopi adjusted that seat, baby. https://twitter.com/jordeemichele/status/1189276883134930945 

#TheView this is how everybody was looking at Megan when Whoopi said “Let me tell you something”

The producers know what they’re doing having Whoopi on the other side of the table from Meg (far enough not to snatch her up), but able to look her directly in her face. https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/status/1189318099209728000 

NutMeg found out Whoopi is about that life 👀

When Whoopi adjusted her seat and said “Let me tell you about The View”–woo, I felt that in my bones. Megan, as usual, was not ready. https://twitter.com/illustjuan/status/1189204412587216896 

Whoopi said “cut the cameras” 😂😂 #theview

Whoopi said “cut the cameras” 😂😂

This woman sipping that tea when Whoopi says “let me tell you about the View” is my spirit animal 🤣

Whoopi read tf outta her again then hit her once again with the “we’ll be right back”
I forever Stan

Whoopi, you know what? Let me tell you something about the view..

Stacey Abrams shut down McCain during a conversation surrounding the Mueller report and the probe into the 2016 election when she served as a guest co-host. McCain mentioned that Democrats aren’t satisfied with the results.

“Every Democrat said ‘Wait for the Mueller report,’ and now it comes out and it seems like Democrats don’t like the results,” McCain said.

“We don’t know what the results of [the Mueller report] are,” Abrams responded.

When McCain tried to interrupt, Abrams continued to speak.

“We know the results of the summary of a reading of the report by a partisan who was just appointed by the person who is the subject of the report. That’s a problem,” Abrams said.

McCain also angered co-host Joy Behar after making denigrating comments toward her. During a conversation about homeland security, McCain interrupted Behar.

“Hold on,” Behar said. “I listened to you, just let me finish.”

“Yeah, well it’s part of your job to listen to me. Just saying,” McCain replied.

Before Behar could tear into McCain, Goldberg interrupted and allowed everyone to speak their opinion on the matter.