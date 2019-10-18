SEEL wins Supplier of the Year at 2019 NMSDC Awards

SEEL (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) has been named Supplier of the Year, Class III, at the 2019 National Minority Supplier Development Council’s (NMSDC) annual gala held during its Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange in Atlanta Georgia on Oct. 14.

The Class III award honors the outstanding business achievements of certified minority business enterprises with annual revenue of $10 to $50 million dollars. SEEL Chief Administrative Officer, E’Lois Thomas, Ph.D. accepted the award on behalf of the organization and its President and CEO, Louis E. James.

“It is such a great honor to be recognized by the national council,” said Louis E. James. “Even more rewarding is to have been nominated by my customer, DTE. I am proud of the SEEL team and its leadership. Every day, our teams across the country work hard to educate and serve communities through energy efficiency programs and services. We look forward to continuing this good work.

Operating in eight offices in five states and headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, SEEL is one of the largest minority-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, energy efficiency program implementation companies in the nation.

Offering a full suite of energy services, to date, SEEL has managed and implemented more than 17 energy efficiency programs across the states. These programs have generated energy savings for and engaged with more than a half-million utility customers. SEEL’s strength in the industry is rooted in a distinct ability to reach and connect with diverse communities and traditionally hard to reach populations.

This year, SEEL celebrates its 10th anniversary working in the energy efficiency industry. SEEL’s services include providing single-family homes, multi-family buildings and small businesses with energy audits and direct installation of energy-saving measures. SEEL also brings more than nine years of incentive rebate check processing experience on various energy efficiency programs and managing contractor networks to promote and install deeper energy measures.

Businesses honored by NMSDC are recognized for having excelled in growing their companies, enhanced their operations and actively participated in MBE-to-MBE purchasing.

The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives, and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American business owners and international organizations convene to re-energize their collective efforts to certify, develop, connect, and advocate for minority-owned firms in the global corporate supply chain.

For more information about SEEL, LLC, visit www.seelllc.com.