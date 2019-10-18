Zoe Kravitz gets big role in ‘The Batman’ movie

The 30-year-old actress will star as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson, who will play Batman/Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Warner Bros / DC Comics movie.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Halle Berry have all previously played Catwoman/ Selina Kyle on the big screen.

After the casting news was announced, Kravitz’s stepfather Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, praised her on Instagram.

He wrote: “I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [sic] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

And she replied: “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

Meanwhile, Reeves is reportedly hoping to include many villains in the film as he plans to make a trilogy.

According to Forbes, The Joker, Two-Face and Hugo Strange and Robin will be featured in the film.

However, Batman’s arch-nemesis will not be played by Joaquin Phoenix, who plays Joker in the origin film of the same name.

Joker director Todd Phillips ruled out the possibility of Phoenix’s Joker crossing paths with Robert’s Batman.

Jonah Hill is in talks to play The Riddler, while Rihanna is reportedly in the running to play to Poison Ivy.

Jeffrey Wright is also said to be in talks to play Commissioner James Gordon, the head of Gotham City police.

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.