Entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Stacy Lee pay off tuition balances for 30 Clark seniors (video)

All indicators show that a major impediment to college graduation for black students is the cost of staying in school. Beyond that, once your forward looking college grad does get that first degree, school debt may hold them back for years to come as they struggle to get clear of that financial thorn in the side. Thankfully a couple of Clark Atlanta University coeds who have made it in the real world are reaching back to help out graduating seniors at their alma mater.

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole and Harlem Hops owner Stacey Lee will pay off tuition balances for 30 seniors at Clark Atlanta University, reports WXIA.