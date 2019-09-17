Congressional Black Caucus slams Trump for refusing shelter to Hurricane Dorian victims

“There are thousands of Bahamian families who deserve the full unquestioning and unwavering support of the United States government during this difficult time,” said Chairwoman Bass.

“Once again, this lawless President is relenting our role on the global stage by refusing to assist those hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian. By granting temporary status to those displaced by the hurricane, those individuals would be allowed to work and live in the U.S. until it is deemed safe to return to their home. This is the same status currently granted to over 300,000 people living in the U.S. from 10 countries, including victims of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake. This is a matter of life or death and this President is failing to lead.”

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.