Atlanta BeltLine’s newest executive hires: Meet Ruben Brooks and Aasia Mustakeem

Aasia Mustakeem joins ABI as General Counsel and Ruben Brooks joins as Chief Operating Officer

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) announced the appointment of Aasia Mustakeem to the position of General Counsel. In this capacity, Ms. Mustakeem will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer and executive team providing senior level leadership, innovation, and focus to advance ABl’s goals and initiatives. She will work collaboratively with city leaders, community organizations, and numerous other private and public stakeholders to help manage all legal matters including general corporate transactions, corporate governance, compliance and risk management, and a wide variety of real estate-related matters including transactional work and negotiations.

Aasia Mustakeem

ABI also welcomes Ruben Brooks to the company as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Mr. Brooks will work in partnership with the President and CEO to ensure the successful implementation of the Atlanta BeltLine and provide operations and organizational management of the organization. Mr. Brooks will oversee ABI’s senior leadership responsible for Affordable Housing, Real Estate, Economic Development, Design and Construction; Program Management, and Transportation, in addition to working directly with the Executive and Public Affairs Teams to ensure that there is organizational alignment. This position will support the President and Chief Executive Officer in maintaining strategic partnerships, opportunities, resource development, and relationships with Board members, elected officials and public and private investors.“We are honored to have such accomplished executives join our team”, stated Clyde A. Higgs, President and CEO of ABI. “Their wealth of knowledge, extensive expertise, leadership, and commitment to transparency and excellence will be of great service to the residents of Atlanta.”