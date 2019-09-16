Black Women’s Expo celebrates ‘She Matters’ at Georgia International Conference Center

The Black Women’s Expo hosted its 25th annual expo event at the Georgia International Conference Centers in Atlanta. Over 35,000 people – primarily women – attended over the Sept. 14 – Sept. 15 weekend to take part in the litany of activities and exclusive shopping experiences. In addition to musical performances and panel discussions by Karen “KK” KIng, Grammy-winning singer Elle Varner, actor Brian White, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star” Karlie Redd, model actress Claudia Jordan, Tori Hart and legendary DJ MC Lyte, just to name a few.

Black Women’s Expo founder and organizer Merry Green describers the presitigious event as “networking and an opportunity to make invaluable connections with Black women, engaging and educational seminars on topics that matter to us, opportunities for Black-owned businesses to display their products and services to this important consumer, musical entertainment from local and national artists, fashion shows, beauty demonstrations – all with an Atlanta twist.

With over 250 vendors at the expo, Atlantans as well as out of town visitors had an opportunity to eat, shop, dance, connect, get beauty services, and have an all-around wonderful experience.