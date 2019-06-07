Wheat Street Senior Towers Celebrates A Grand Reopening Marking Its 47th Anniversary 

In 1972, Wheat Street Baptist Church made history when it opened the nation’s first federally funded, faith based urban housing initiative for seniors. These funds were made possible by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Wheat Street Towers recently celebrated its 47anniversary with a grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony on May 21st showcasing the completion of a $26.6 million dollar renovation.

The 14 story fully renovated landmark now resembles a Park Avenue style highrise complete with a state of the art 24-hour electronic security entry access, energy efficient windows, and state of the art HVAC systems. The exterior of the building now features a bold silver address marquee prominently displayed over the main entrance and a vintage 1940s electric signage on the Auburn Ave side of the building. Other updated amenities include a fitness center, a computer lab, all new appliances in each unit including new dishwashers, several laundry room facilities as well as a spacious residential activities and meeting spaces. The Towers’208 units opened fully occupied.

“It is good to see that the nation’s first federally funded housing complex for seniors has been renovated, refreshed and is ready to continue serving our community,” said Rep. John Lewis. “During its 150 year history of leadership, Wheat Street Baptist Church has often been ahead of its time. While the rest of the nation is gentrifying and threatening the housing security of millions of Americans, this pillar of the Atlanta community has recommitted to the work of affordable housing.

The Wheat Street Baptist Church (WSBC) campus is centrally located within a 1.5 mile stretch of the MLK Historic District, with multiple building listed on the National Historic Register or contributing to the Historic District. WSBC earned high praises among the National Historic Trust assessment team, garnering recognition specifically for civic leadership role in during the city’s turbulent Civil Rights Movement, business acumen, and finally the distinctive Gothic Revival architectural of the church and the Christian Educational Building.