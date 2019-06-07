Council President Felicia Moore To Host Atlanta Business Matters Supplier Diversity and Development Forum 

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore will host the third installment of her Atlanta Business Matters Forum Monday, June 10. The event will focus on supplier diversity and development and be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Georgia Power Arkwright Auditorium, 241 Ralph McGill Boulevard NE, Atlanta. The purpose of this free event is to highlight and discuss ways to enhance the experience of business owners in Atlanta.

Forum attendees will learn how to access capital, establish a social media presence and develop a corporation readiness portfolio. Participants can also interface with procurement professionals from various industries during the forum.

“Many of Atlanta’s small to medium size businesses are operated by minorities, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and service-disabled veterans,” Council President Moore said. “This forum will provide these segments of our business community with resources and information which may prove useful in achieving sustainability and maximizing growth.”

To register for the forum, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-business-matters-supplier-diversity-development-forum-tickets-61897481032.