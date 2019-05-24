Memorial Day Weekend in Atlanta: Caribbean Carnivals, Jazz Fest and Decatur Arts

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and with temperatures set for the 90s over the next few days, it certainly feels like the unofficial start to summer. In celebration of the holiday, Atlanta will host one of the biggest music festivals in the city: the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Here’s what else is happening around the city:

Caribbean Festivals

The Atlanta DeKalb Caribbean Carnival will bring a large festival and parade to Stonecrest, featuring carnival-style bands and festive outfits. The DeKalb carnival will block several streets during the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city of Stonecrest said.

In intown Atlanta, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival runs for several days starting Friday with a street party at the Murphy Park Fairgrounds.

The parade on Saturday begins near Gartrell Street and ends at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. There will be a parade and festival village at the park on Saturday and Sunday.

The first Caribbean carnival in Atlanta was held in 1988, after a group representing several Caribbean islands came together in metro Atlanta. Since then, people have flocked to Atlanta on Memorial Day weekend for West Indian-style carnivals to celebrate the culture.

Where: Stonecrest, DeKalb County and Atlanta

When: May 24-May 26



Atlanta Jazz Festival

Here in Atlanta, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has become synonymous with Memorial Day Weekend. Each year, thousands flock to Piedmont Park for live jazz, cold drinks and delicious bites. Among the artists hitting the three different stages at Jazz Fest on Saturday are Makaya McCraven, Alicia Olatuja and Lizz Wright.

Where: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE

When: Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Decatur Arts Festival

The Decatur Arts Festival is one of several Memorial Day weekend favorites taking place in the city. The fun is set to kick off on Friday with ArtWalk. Described as “Decatur’s largest one-night art experience,” ArtWalk will feature exhibits at various shops and galleries throughout downtown Decatur. Additionally, several shops will offer complimentary snacks and drinks during the event.

Where: Downtown Decatur

When: Friday, May 24, at 5 p.m.

BeltLine Brunch

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, TWO urban licks and The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café at Parish have teamed up to host a special BeltLine Brunch. Depending on the restaurant, diners can expect a variety of unique fare, including Pimento Cheese BLTs, Eggs Hemingway and the classic Chicken & Waffles.

Where: TWO urban licks and The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café

When: Saturday, May 25, at 8 a.m.

Sources: AJC and Patch