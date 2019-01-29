Top Scholarships For African-American Students 2019

The new year has settled in, and most students are already back to their normal school routine. Also, many are realizing that the summer is fast approaching and that it’s time to start thinking about applying for scholarships for the upcoming 2019/2020 college season.

Here are the top scholarships programs for African-American students to apply for in 2019:

#1 – Spike Lee’s Malcolm X Scholarship For Exceptional Courage: The Malcolm X Scholarship for “Exceptional Courage” is directed towards undergraduate students, who are enrolled at one of the UNCF Institutions. The scholarship was developed by Spike Lee to increase the awareness about the life and contributions of Malcolm X within society. Learn more at

#2 – Derrick Rose Scholars Program: Passionate about embodying a legacy that will empower the next generation to pursue greatness; NBA star Derrick Rose has launched a scholarship program called the Rose Scholars. The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. Learn more at

#3 – Scholarships From Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation: While on their OTR II Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z (through BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation) announced a new scholarship program to award exceptional senior high school students with financial needs. Each recipient will receive a scholarship award of $100K to put toward their college enrollment, and the award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of their enrollment.

#4 – National Hook-up of Black Women Scholarships: National Hook-up of Black Women (NHBW) Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll in an accredited college or university in the fall after graduation. Two different scholarships are available.

#5 – Ron Brown Scholarship Program: The Ron Brown Scholarship honors the legacy of Ronald H. Brown through a selective scholarship program that advances higher education for community-minded and intellectually gifted African-Americans. The program competitively awards scholars four-year $40,000 scholarships ($10,000 each year).

Read full story.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: