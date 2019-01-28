Atlanta Public Schools Closed on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, including the potential for snow and ice on the roadways and in alignment with city and state officials’ decisions to close their offices, Atlanta Public Schools’ (APS) campuses and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 29. All after school programs, activities and community meetings have been cancelled.

Parents, caregivers, and employees at APS charter schools are encouraged to contact their schools directly for scheduling information.

APS will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service, city and state officials and other metro Atlanta school districts. Additional information regarding Wednesday’s schedule will be communicated tomorrow. Everyone is encouraged to exercise caution when traveling throughout the metro Atlanta area.

APS parents, guardians and employees will hear directly from the District through social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), robocalls, robotexts, APS Mobile App, emails, and on the APS website at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

