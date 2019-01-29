Community Foundation Recently Recognized 29 High-performing Nonprofits With a Total of $1.84 million

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta recently recognized 29 high performing nonprofits with a total of $1.84 million in funding from its annual General Operating Support grants.

The grant program attracted 236 applications that were subjected to a rigorous review process, including an assessment of each organization’s volunteer and staff leadership and vision, commitment to diversity, financial management systems and fiscal strength, fundraising and earned revenue, programmatic services, innovation and partnerships, operating efficiency and measures of the impact it is making to improve lives and the quality of life across the region.

“The 29 organizations awarded range from those with a long history meeting the needs of our region to those that are newer, entrepreneurial and innovative with bold plans to meet today’s challenges,” said Lita Pardi, director of resource deployment at the Community Foundation. “We’re excited to recognize the savvy these organizations bring to lifting up and addressing complex needs in our region and driving positive change. We award these grants with no strings attached, confident that the organizations already know where these dollars will be best used.”

The Community Foundation focuses its grants in the areas of arts, community development, education and well-being:

Arts Grants (ranging from $32,000 to $80,000): ART Station, Atlanta Celebrates Photography, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Callanwolde Foundation, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, gloATL and True Colors Theatre Company.

Community Development Grants ($40,000 to $70,000): Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, FCS Urban Ministries and Georgia Budget & Policy Institute.

Education Grants ($55,000 to $80,000): East Atlanta Kids Club, Horizons Atlanta, LaAmistad and Los Ninos Primero.

Well-Being Grants ($25,000 to $90,000): Community Advanced Practice Nurses, George West Mental Health Foundation/Skyland Trail, Georgians for a Healthy Future, Second Helpings Atlanta, Ser Familia, Visiting Nurse Health System and Wholistic Stress Control Institute.

Well-Being Grants to HIV/AIDS Service Organizations ($35,000 to $70,000 through Atlanta AIDS Fund): HIV/AIDS Empowerment Resource Center for Young Women, Living Room, Open Hand Atlanta, Positive Impact Health Centers and Saint Joseph’s Mercy Care Services.

