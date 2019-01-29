Super Bowl Champ and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer to Host “The Players Alumni Gala”

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Atlanta Presents: The Players Alumni Gala, Hosted by Super Bowl Champion NYG and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer, James Butler on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The gala and charity auction will take place from 7 pm-11 pm at Oak, located on 30 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30308. Optimal Fundraising Group will present more than $150k worth of memorabilia with this year’s auction providing more than 100 items including: a Tom Brady jersey, Drew Brees autographed helmet and multiple Hollywood and music memorabilia. A portion of the proceeds from the memorabilia auction will go to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

“I have had the fortune of serving on the board of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Atlanta since 2014, comments James Butler, Super Bowl Champ NYG. “Our primary responsibilities are to help raise funds and grow awareness. With the Super Bowl coming to Atlanta, I know this event will accomplish both goals. I have worked with this organization since 2001 as a freshman at Georgia Tech. I am passionate about building this long tenured relationship because it is helps at risk youth in under-served neighborhoods.”

This event celebrates The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club’s commitment to the community through raising funds for a worthy cause servicing close to 1,800 children in the Greater Atlanta area. “This is an amazing opportunity to bring recognition to our organization,” comments Lillian Bryden, Executive Program Coordinator of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. “Some of the proceeds from the event will be used to upgrade our Teen Centers at our clubs, purchase educational materials, and enhancements to our games rooms.”

General admission is $150 and exclusive VIP admission is $250 per person with a percentage of ticket sales going to the organization. This highly anticipated formal event will feature live music by Chelsea Shagg, followed by Matty D, and Master of Ceremonies TV and Radio Personality, BT. The event will begin at 7 pm including champagne upon arrival, followed by the silent auction, and a private VIP after party at Spy Lounge.

Confirmed current and former NFL players include:

• NFL Hall of Fame to Orlando Pace • Dominque Rodgers Cromartie • Stevie Baggs • Marquis Johnson • Takeo Spikes • Darren Stewart • Joe Hamilton • Steven Jackson • Carlos Emmons • Phillip Wheeler • Daryll Smith • Jeremiah Attaochu • Corey Webster • Fred Robins • Leger Douzable • Mike Sims Walker • Cordaro Howard • Leroy Hill • Tye Hill • Steven Jackson • Joe Hamilton • Brynden Trawick

