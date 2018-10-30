Former President Barack Obama Plans Trip to Georgia to Campaign for Stacey Abrams

Former President Barack Obama is planning a stop in Georiga to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of the upcoming November elections.

Mr. Obama announced that he would stop in Atlanta on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Forbes arena. This announcement came one day after President Trump announced that he would be stopping in Georgia to campaign for conservative gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

The former President announced his endorsement of Abrams shortly after she secured her party’s nomination.

