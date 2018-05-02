City, Community officials break ground for Vine City affordable housing

The Legacy of Vine City is Atlanta’s newest affordable housing complex and the first catalytic project inside of the Vine City Community. It’s mission will contribute to the retention of residents, creation of affordable housing for senior citizens, and most importantly creation of over 100 jobs. This project is also in alignment with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ platform to mitigate the displacement of residents in Atlanta’s Historic Westside, one of the City’s most vulnerable communities.

During the ceremony, the audience heard from city officials and community leaders like Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President, of Invest Atlanta; Councilman Ivory Young, City of Atlanta, District 3; Ms. Catherine Buell, President, Atlanta Housing Authority; Ms. Laurel Hart, Division Director, Georgia Department of Community Affairs and property developer Mr. Philip Searles, President, Beverly J. Searles Foundation.

The Oasis of Vine City, Inc., a community development corporation of Higher Ground Empowerment Center Church (HGECC), a 115-year-old church that has been a beacon of light for Vine City and the Westside Community. The Beverly J. Searles Foundation, alongside The Oasis of Vine City, will serve as co-developers for this housing project and will help bring to life the 25-year-old vision of Bishop Dexter Johnson.

The Legacy at Vine City is a $20-million-dollar investment that will be nestled in the heart of the underserved, Vine City community. The state-of-the-art, gated community will offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments totaling 105 units of affordable housing for senior living. The Seniors that live at the Legacy of Vine City will also receive 100% housing assistance from the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Key financial supporters include: Atlanta Housing Authority, Cabretta Capital, Community Development Trust, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Invest Atlanta, and PNC Real Estate.

The Oasis of Vine City would like to extend special thanks to the following: AEC, Inc.; Ballard Spahr, LLP; Butler Snow, LLP; Coleman Talley, LLP; Fairway Construction Co., Inc. [one of the JES Holdings family of companies]; Kutak Rock, LLP; McGee & Oxford; Morton Gruber AIA; Seyfarth Shaw, LLP; Spivey, Pope, Green & Greer, LLP; The Beverly J. Searles Foundation

Also On Atlanta Daily World: