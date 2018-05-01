Kanye West has moved into the Sunken Place

When Kanye released pictures of his home and asked he question does this look like the sunken place, many said uh well yeah it actually does. Sparsely decorated, cold concrete slabs, no color and stainless steel, it’s pretty bleak by any standard.

But the rapper’s latest off-the-wall rant on TMZ culminated in a confrontation with TMZ’s Van Lathan, who took Ye to task for his ludicrous comments about slavery and his bizarre attachment to Donald Trump.

Kanye West told the TMZ newsroom this evening why he believes slavery is a choice and why he decided to sport his “Make America Great Again” hat … and it all went down Tuesday morning on “TMZ Live.”

Kanye asked staff if they think he is being a free thinker. To answer that, TMZ employee Van Lathan, who is black, goes off on the artist, saying that Kanye is actually displaying the “absence of thought” and reminding him that there is “fact and real life consequence behind everything you just said.”

Lathan went on to say that he was disappointed, appalled and incredibly hurt by West’s insensitivity and the absurdity of his comments adding that he had “morphed’ into something that has no real connection with humanity and reality.

