Fulton County Commissioners proclaim may as Older Americans Month

Fulton County seniors joined the Board of Commissioners during their Wednesday, May 3, meeting to celebrate Older Americans Month. This year’s theme, “Age Out Loud,” emphasizes the ways older adults are living their lives with boldness, confidence, and passion while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages.

Fulton County offers programs and services to residents ages 55 and older throughout the year to ensure that individuals have every opportunity possible to age in place. The County’s four senior multipurpose facilities offer arts classes, fitness and health classes, special events and field trips to entertainment venues. The facilities include the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Facility, H. J. C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility, Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility and the Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility. Citizens also have access to one of 14 Neighborhood Senior Centers, Adult Day Services, Transportation and Home and Community Based Services. Information on these and other services is available at http://www.fultoncountyga.gov/days-office-of-aging-description.

The Aging and Youth Services Department offers the STARline as an additional source of information for medical services, legal assistance, nutrition services, housing and caregiving services.

For more information about ongoing programs and services for older adults as well as Older Americans Month events, call the STARline at 404-613-6000.

