EnrichHER Conference hosted over 250 business-minded participants

On Thursday, April 27, the inaugural EnrichHER Business Conference was held at Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead. Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, event creator and co-founder of Bootstrap Capital, partnered with the City of Atlanta to support women entrepreneurs during a two-day conference that engaged over 250 participants.

The conference focused on the development of successful women business leaders. Six women led businesses participated in EnrichHER’s business pitch competition. The winner, Lalanya Abner of Imagination Beyond Boundaries, was awarded $5,000 in funding.

Lisa Nicole Cloud, CEO of Elite Marketing Strategies and star of BRAVO TV’s “Married to Medicine,” was the keynote speaker. Rashan Ali, multi-media personality, was the master of ceremony

EnrichHER speakers and panelists included Abigail Trembel, president of Randstad; Kimberly Blackwell, advisor for PMM & NBWC; Susan Oh, managing partner of Telemundo; Veronica Maldonado-Torres, program director for Georgia Protege Project; Genevieve Bos, managing partner of Thought Capital.

Judges for the business pitch competition included: Grace Fricks, president of Access to Capital For Entrepreneurs; Theia Washington, executive director of Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative; and Dina Marto, founder of Twelve Studios.

