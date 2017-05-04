Cynthia Bailey Joins Dr. John Lipman for ‘Freedom from Fibroids’ documentary premiere

Esteemed female professionals recently convened for the official premiere of the documentary Freedom from Fibroids, featuring “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, former TV anchor and current radio and television TV host Monica Pearson, and John C. Lipman, MD, FSIR, Medical Director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center. Guests enjoyed red carpet arrivals, an intimate reception with trumpeter Melvin M. Miller, catering by Akoma Events, special giveaways and a post-screening meet-and-greet with Cynthia Bailey. Atlanta Mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall and Atlanta City Council candidate Erika Y. Mitchell attended to support Fibroid Awareness as well.

The Master of Ceremonies, Dr. Millard J. Collier kept the show lively with his dynamic style. Peter Morrison, theatre manager and magician extraordinaire, provided production support for the event. Cast members in attendance included Wayne & Gwen Tyler, Constance Barnett, Carmen McKever, Cie Cie, Wilson-McGhee, Robie West and Lauren Hawkins. Presented by the Atlanta Fibroid Center and narrated by Monica Pearson, the documentary explored the journey of Cynthia Bailey and other patients that suffered with fibroids and did not want surgery. Surgery was the only option given to these women until they found Dr. Lipman and the Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) procedure.

As a community awareness effort, Dr. Lipman created the documentary to educate women on the non-surgical treatment for fibroids. UFE treats the symptoms of fibroids, for example, heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and increased urinary frequency. UFE avoids all of the surgical risks and long recovery, and allows women to keep their uterus. Immediately following the screening, Dr. Lipman moderated a Q&A segment with the audience to further discuss fibroids and their treatment. Dr. Lipman began offering UFE as a fibroid treatment over 20 years ago. He is considered the world’s most experienced UFE physician, with over 6,000 procedures performed, and is well-known throughout the Georgia medical community for his work with fibroid sufferers and UFE.

Dr. Lipman is a respected UFE expert who is often called upon to provide commentary on uterine fibroids and UFE on major television networks. The global medical community recognizes his expertise and personalized care by referring him patients from throughout the US and abroad.

