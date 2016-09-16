Roland Martin destroys Bill O’Reilly about Colin Kaepernick protest of National Anthem

Roland Martin peeled Fox News’ residential racist Bill O’Reilly like an onion on NewsOne Now after O’Reilly tried to lecture Colin Kaepernick on patriotism.

San Francisco Quarterback Kaepernick, as you know by now, has come under fire for sitting and kneeling during the National Anthem to protest the treatment of blacks and minorities in America. The issue has riled conservative America to the point where many have voiced harsh denunciations of the NFL star. But many fellow players have joined the movement by either kneeling or raising a fist during the National Anthem.

Martin schooled O’Reilly about his faulty history lesson he tried to give to Kaepernick and his sympathizers. Check it out.

[anvplayer video=”4228998″]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: