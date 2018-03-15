Atlanta Daily World

The popular sleep aid drug has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.
School is out, marking the unofficial start of summertime when millions of Americans will hit the road. It’s known by safety experts as the 100 deadliest days of summer, and it’s especially dangerous for teens. According to recent data released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, more than 1,550 people lost their lives on Georgia roads in 2017, […]
This month Dr. Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for clinical research, Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh and the principal investigator of the All of Us Pennsylvania Research Program and Esther Bush, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, discussed the impact this research program could have on the future of […]
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce will co-host Small Business Master Class: Atlanta, a stop on the 2018 national tour. The event will bring together small business leaders from across the state to engage with top experts to gain […]
Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche will be joining Blavity’s annual Summit21 conference on June 8th & 9th as a speaker for their ‘Money’ track panel and workshop in Atlanta, Georgia. Summit21 provides women, and specifically women of color with hubs of knowledge and opportunities for growth through real hands-on experience with products and tools. 21Ninety, […]
She was killed after a Black women's empowerment event.
Barely a month into his presidency of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, also president of the African National Congress (ANC), has taken sides on a hot button issue whose resolution had eluded previous leaders. He vowed to speed up the seizure of land from White owners and turn the properties over to Blacks. “This original sin […]
Juliet Hall created OWN YOUR OPPORTUNITIES, an inspiration-to-action speaking and training platform, in 2016 after 17 years working at Chick-fil-A…
You can't keep Black folks down.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will present Global Runway 2018, a fashion presentation and retail pop-up experience on Wednesday, May 16. Hosted by InStyle Magazine Editor Kahlana Barfield, the retail offerings are just a few that represent ATL Skypointe, a program designed for guests to shop, dine and explore ATL. This year, guests will experience an […]
The Board of Managers of ACCG, Georgia’s county association, in response to rapidly growing problems related to the lack of access to mental health services in Georgia, has created a new Standing Committee devoted to studying and addressing the issue. The escalating crisis presents both moral and financial dilemmas for Georgia’s county commissioners to address. […]
The past 25 years have brought a striking decline in earlier-than-expected deaths among black individuals in the United States according to a first-of-its-kind analysis performed using an extensive death records database maintained by the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Declining heart disease, HIV and cancer death rates, particularly among black adults in […]
Since the massacre of students at a Parkland, Florida, high school, the airways have been buzzing with talk about gun control—making it tougher through state and local laws for individuals to own a gun. In today’s world, gun control may mean the same thing to blacks and whites, but that hasn’t always been the case. […]
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” -Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution Each time there is a mass shooting, we begin to speculate about their mental health. It seems second-nature to most of us that someone […]
Sign Up Now For The Atlanta Daily World Digital Daily Newsletter!
SIGN UP FOR THE ADW NEWSLETTER