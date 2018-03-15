Atlanta Daily World

The popular sleep aid drug has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.

Atlanta City Council looks at legislation to change booting requirements

Black Soldier’s Body Found In Ellicott City’s Patapsco River In Deadly Flood

Serena Williams’ husband tells story of first at french Open

Trump lied about death toll in Puerto Rico after Maria
TOP NEWS
Transportation improvements in the works to improve Atlanta Traffic
streetcar_construction.jpg
Atlanta highlights infrastructure needs at Women in Municipal Government kick-off
 NCNW Greater Atlanta honors Foster Care Awareness at Triple Crown Derby Affair
Atlanta City Council looks at legislation to change booting requirements
View All
ARTS & CULTURE
Michelle Benjamin named artistic director of new Atlanta performing arts center
3 weeks ago
LIQUID SOUL Taps Former Viacom Exec Paxton Baker As Managing Partner
3 months ago
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s Legacy For 50th Anniversary Of His Death
3 months ago
TRAILER | Spring & 3rd: The Story of The Yin Yang and Apache Cafe
3 months ago
View All
POLITICS
Gun_Violence_Lucy_McBath_2.jpg
Gun reform advocate lucy McBath heads to runoff for Georgia House seat
 2 days ago
ADW News 05.29.18
Cyntoia Brown’s fate lies in hands of White Governor who has never granted clemency
 6 days ago
ADW News 05.25.18
View All
COMMUNITY
UPS drivers teach safe driving class at Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta

School is out, marking the unofficial start of summertime when millions of Americans will hit the road. It’s known by safety experts as the 100 deadliest days of summer, and it’s especially dangerous for teens. According to recent data released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, more than 1,550 people lost their lives on Georgia roads in 2017, […]
Community 05.31.18
Take charge of your health today. Be informed. Be involved. …All of Us Pennsylvania

This month Dr. Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for clinical research, Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh and the principal investigator of the All of Us Pennsylvania Research Program and Esther Bush, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, discussed the impact this research program could have on the future of […]
Community 05.30.18
View All
BUSINESS & FINANCE
black_business_1.jpg
U.S. Chamber to Host Small Business Series Event in Atlanta

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce will co-host Small Business Master Class: Atlanta, a stop on the 2018 national tour. The event will bring together small business leaders from across the state to engage with top experts to gain […]
Business 05.31.18
Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche will join Blavity’s annual Summit 21 conference

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche will be joining Blavity’s annual Summit21 conference on June 8th & 9th as a speaker for their ‘Money’ track panel and workshop in Atlanta, Georgia. Summit21 provides women, and specifically women of color with hubs of knowledge and opportunities for growth through real hands-on experience with products and tools.   21Ninety, […]
Business 05.31.18
View All
WORLD & DIASPORA
Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil

She was killed after a Black women's empowerment event.
World 03.15.18
New South Africa President Endorses Transfer of Lands from Whites to Blacks

Barely a month into his presidency of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, also president of the African National Congress (ANC), has taken sides on a hot button issue whose resolution had eluded previous leaders. He vowed to speed up the seizure of land from White owners and turn the properties over to Blacks. “This original sin […]
World 03.13.18
View All
FEATURES
Lorraine Orr, a Woman of Excellence

As chief operations officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest and most influential youth development…
Juliet Hall, a Woman of Excellence

Juliet Hall created OWN YOUR OPPORTUNITIES, an inspiration-to-action speaking and training platform, in 2016 after 17 years working at Chick-fil-A…
FOOD ABUNDANCE: MaituFoods and Grow Where You Are on Keeping Your Gardens Close

If Eugene Cooke and wife JoVonna Cooke’s big ideas could be distilled into a single mantra, it would be: “Keep…
View All
LIFESTYLE
Oakland has another message for BBQ Becky

You can't keep Black folks down.
National News 05.23.18
Atlanta Daily World
Hartsfield-Jackson hosts fashion event with ‘InStyle’ editor Kahlana Barfield

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will present Global Runway 2018, a fashion presentation and retail pop-up experience on Wednesday, May 16. Hosted by InStyle Magazine Editor Kahlana Barfield, the retail offerings are just a few that represent ATL Skypointe, a program designed for guests to shop, dine and explore ATL. This year, guests will experience an […]
Lifestyle 05.16.18
View All
PHOTOS
11 items
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018
Photo Galleries 01.24.18
PHOTOS: Getting Digital at Google Fiber Academy
Business 10.25.17
TRAVEL & LEISURE
MARTA to showcase new electric flyer bus today
 3 weeks ago
Homepage Lead 05.10.18
2018 ESSENCE Festival Line-Up Announced
 3 months ago
Entertainment 03.06.18
View All
HEALTH & WELLNESS
ACCG Board of Managers creates committee on mental health

The Board of Managers of ACCG, Georgia’s county association, in response to rapidly growing problems related to the lack of access to mental health services in Georgia, has created a new Standing Committee devoted to studying and addressing the issue. The escalating crisis presents both moral and financial dilemmas for Georgia’s county commissioners to address. […]
Health 04.30.18
Racial disparity in premature deaths has narrowed

The past 25 years have brought a striking decline in earlier-than-expected deaths among black individuals in the United States according to a first-of-its-kind analysis performed using an extensive death records database maintained by the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Declining heart disease, HIV and cancer death rates, particularly among black adults in […]
Health 04.26.18
View All
VIEWPOINTS
VIEWPOINTS: Gun Control Historically Has Meant Prohibiting Blacks from Owning One

Since the massacre of students at a Parkland, Florida, high school, the airways have been buzzing with talk about gun control—making it tougher through state and local laws for individuals to own a gun. In today’s world, gun control may mean the same thing to blacks and whites, but that hasn’t always been the case. […]
Viewpoints 03.13.18
VIEWPOINTS: Mental Illness or Gun Control: That is the Question

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” -Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution Each time there is a mass shooting, we begin to speculate about their mental health. It seems second-nature to most of us that someone […]
Viewpoints 03.06.18
View All
Barbecue Becky may have to pay
Barbecue Becky - Watch remix
Cops defend black man against white woman
Memphis real estate investor gets protection - Video
Headlines
View All
Viewpoints
View all
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now