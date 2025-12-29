type here...
City of Atlanta Opens Warming Centers Ahead of New Year’s Eve Cold Snap

By Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

The City of Atlanta will open warming centers ahead of colder temperatures.

The warming centers will open:

  • Monday, December 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. – Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The first warming center will open at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

The second warming center will open at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

The third warming center will open at Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. (Women and Children Only)

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation.

Activation times are subject to change based on the updated National Weather Service forecast. 

