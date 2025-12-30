Brennan Marion is on a meteoric rise

BRENNAN MARION, IN HIS DAYS AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY. HE IS NOW THE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO.
Greensburg native now offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Brennan Marion was named the offensive coordinator for the University of Colorado football team by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders on Dec. 5, 2025.
An offensive mastermind, Marion comes to the Buffaloes from Sacramento State, where he inherited a 3-9 Hornets team and led them to a 7-5 record his first year at the helm.
According to a biography of Marion on the University of Colorado website, under Marion, Sacramento State averaged 33.8 points per game in 2025, ranking third in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets were a particular powerhouse on the ground, led by Rodney Hamilton Jr., who rushed for 1,230 yards and 6.5 yard per carry with 13 touchdowns, averaging over 100 yard per game.
Prior to his season at Sacramento State, the University of Colorado biography read, Marion spent two seasons at UNLV (2023-24). Under his watch, the Rebels had great success, posting a 19-8 overall record and qualifying for a pair of bowl games. In 2024, UNLV ranked 14th in the FBS with a school-record setting average of 36.2 points per game. The team’s average of 251.2 rushing yards per game would also be the most for the school in over 45 years. For his efforts, Marion was named one of five finalists for the Football Scoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year.
In Marion’s “Go-Go” offense, five UNLV offensive players earned either first or second team all-Mountain West. That included WR Ricky White III, who became the first player in school history to post two 1,000-yard seasons, and Hajj-Malik Williams, who became just the second Rebel quarterback since 1996 to be named either first or second team all-league.
Following the 2023 season, Marion earned the Mountain West Wire Coordinator of the Year honor and was a nominee for the prestigious Broyles Award in just his first season at UNLV. During the season, the team scored 40+ points in a school-record six games and had 24 points in a school-record 10 straight games. The Rebels finished sixth in the FBS in third-down conversions (49.3 percent), tied for eighth in red-zone offense (93.1 percent) and 22nd in scoring (34.4 ppg).
UNLV was the Mountain West regular season co-champion and boasted a first team All-American in wide receiver Ricky White III, a Mountain West Freshman of the Year in quarterback Jayden Maiava and a rookie who led the nation among all freshmen in rushing touchdowns with 12 in Jai’Den Thomas as part of a school-record 39 overall rushing scores.
According to the University of Colorado biography, Marion went to UNLV from Texas where he served the 2022 season as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. The Longhorns finished with a top 25 scoring offense (34.5 PPG) while Marion tutored Big 12 Conference receiving touchdowns leader Xavier Worthy, who became the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Marion coached 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh. The nation’s top wideout was a consensus first team All-American after setting a school single-season record with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns. He would become a first round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
UNLV was Marion’s second stop in the Mountain West as he served as wide receivers coach at Hawaii in 2020. On the islands, he oversaw the development of all-Mountain West receiver Calvin Turner who was named the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player after compiling 252 all-purpose yards and scoring two touchdowns in the Rainbow Warriors’ 28-14 win over Houston.
In 2019, Marion was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at William & Mary, where he dramatically improved the Tribe’s production in every major statistical category. William & Mary nearly doubled its scoring average while its total offensive output increased by almost 100 yards per contest.
Marion’s first NCAA Division-I coaching opportunity came at Howard, where he posted two exceptional seasons (2017-18) as the Bisons’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2017, quarterback Caylin Newton was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year after becoming the first freshman in conference history to surpass 3,000 yards of total offense (3,185). Marion’s offense sparked Howard to a 7-4 record in 2017, including a memorable 43-40 win over UNLV—the largest upset in college football history.
Marion also coached the running backs at Oklahoma Baptist in 2016 and spent the 2015 season as an offensive quality control assistant at Arizona State.
A 2009 graduate of Tulsa, Marion was a record-setting receiver for the Golden Hurricane. In two seasons at Tulsa (2007-08), he compiled 82 receptions for 2,356 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Conference-USA selection and the 2007 C-USA Newcomer of the Year. Marion set NCAA records for yards per catch in both a season (31.9 in 2007) and a career (28.7).
Prior to Tulsa, he was a standout at De Anza JC. In 2006, he led California’s junior colleges with 60 receptions for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. Following his collegiate playing career, Marion signed free agent contracts with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, as well as the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes.
A native of Greensburg, Pa., Marion was a four-year letterman in three different sports (football, basketball and track) at Greensburg Salem High School.
Marion has four children; Mariah, Brennan, Melrose and Beverlee.