Brennan Marion is on a meteoric rise

BRENNAN MARION, IN HIS DAYS AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY. HE IS NOW THE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO.

Greensburg native now offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Brennan Marion was named the offen­sive coordinator for the University of Colorado football team by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders on Dec. 5, 2025.

An offensive master­mind, Marion comes to the Buffaloes from Sac­ramento State, where he inherited a 3-9 Hornets team and led them to a 7-5 record his first year at the helm.

According to a biog­raphy of Marion on the University of Colorado website, under Marion, Sacramento State av­eraged 33.8 points per game in 2025, rank­ing third in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets were a par­ticular powerhouse on the ground, led by Rod­ney Hamilton Jr., who rushed for 1,230 yards and 6.5 yard per carry with 13 touchdowns, av­eraging over 100 yard per game.

Prior to his season at Sacramento State, the University of Colorado biography read, Mari­on spent two seasons at UNLV (2023-24). Under his watch, the Rebels had great success, post­ing a 19-8 overall re­cord and qualifying for a pair of bowl games. In 2024, UNLV ranked 14th in the FBS with a school-record setting av­erage of 36.2 points per game. The team’s av­erage of 251.2 rushing yards per game would also be the most for the school in over 45 years. For his efforts, Marion was named one of five finalists for the Football Scoop Offensive Coordi­nator of the Year.

In Marion’s “Go-Go” offense, five UNLV of­fensive players earned either first or second team all-Mountain West. That included WR Ricky White III, who be­came the first player in school history to post two 1,000-yard seasons, and Hajj-Malik Wil­liams, who became just the second Rebel quar­terback since 1996 to be named either first or second team all-league.

Following the 2023 season, Marion earned the Mountain West Wire Coordinator of the Year honor and was a nominee for the presti­gious Broyles Award in just his first season at UNLV. During the sea­son, the team scored 40+ points in a school-record six games and had 24 points in a school-record 10 straight games. The Rebels finished sixth in the FBS in third-down conversions (49.3 per­cent), tied for eighth in red-zone offense (93.1 percent) and 22nd in scoring (34.4 ppg).

UNLV was the Moun­tain West regular sea­son co-champion and boasted a first team All-American in wide re­ceiver Ricky White III, a Mountain West Fresh­man of the Year in quar­terback Jayden Maiava and a rookie who led the nation among all freshmen in rushing touchdowns with 12 in Jai’Den Thomas as part of a school-record 39 overall rushing scores.

According to the Uni­versity of Colorado bi­ography, Marion went to UNLV from Texas where he served the 2022 sea­son as the passing game coordinator and wide re­ceivers coach. The Long­horns finished with a top 25 scoring offense (34.5 PPG) while Mari­on tutored Big 12 Con­ference receiving touch­downs leader Xavier Worthy, who became the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marion coached 2021 Biletnikoff Award win­ner Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh. The na­tion’s top wideout was a consensus first team All-American after set­ting a school single-sea­son record with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns. He would become a first round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

UNLV was Mari­on’s second stop in the Mountain West as he served as wide receivers coach at Hawaii in 2020. On the islands, he over­saw the development of all-Mountain West receiver Calvin Turn­er who was named the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player after compiling 252 all-purpose yards and scoring two touch­downs in the Rainbow Warriors’ 28-14 win over Houston.

In 2019, Marion was the offensive coordina­tor and quarterbacks coach at William & Mary, where he dra­matically improved the Tribe’s production in every major statisti­cal category. William & Mary nearly doubled its scoring average while its total offensive out­put increased by almost 100 yards per contest.

Marion’s first NCAA Division-I coaching op­portunity came at How­ard, where he posted two exceptional seasons (2017-18) as the Bi­sons’ offensive coordi­nator and quarterbacks coach. In 2017, quar­terback Caylin Newton was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year af­ter becoming the first freshman in conference history to surpass 3,000 yards of total offense (3,185). Marion’s offense sparked Howard to a 7-4 record in 2017, includ­ing a memorable 43-40 win over UNLV—the largest upset in college football history.

Marion also coached the running backs at Oklahoma Baptist in 2016 and spent the 2015 season as an offensive quality control assis­tant at Arizona State.

A 2009 graduate of Tulsa, Marion was a record-setting receiv­er for the Golden Hur­ricane. In two seasons at Tulsa (2007-08), he compiled 82 receptions for 2,356 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Confer­ence-USA selection and the 2007 C-USA New­comer of the Year. Mari­on set NCAA records for yards per catch in both a season (31.9 in 2007) and a career (28.7).

Prior to Tulsa, he was a standout at De Anza JC. In 2006, he led Cal­ifornia’s junior colleges with 60 receptions for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. Following his collegiate playing ca­reer, Marion signed free agent contracts with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, as well as the Canadian Football League’s Mon­treal Alouettes.

A native of Greens­burg, Pa., Marion was a four-year letterman in three different sports (football, basketball and track) at Greensburg Salem High School.

Marion has four chil­dren; Mariah, Brennan, Melrose and Beverlee.