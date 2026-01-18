Viola Davis Delivers Stunning Acceptance Speech At MLK Beloved Community Awards In Atlanta

At the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta on Saturday night, EGOT-winning actress and activist Viola Davis was honored along others like Billie Eilish and used her remarks to reflect on how far she’s come from her humble beginnings growing up in a Black family in Rhode Island.

Davis was honored at The King Center’s 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards on January 17, 2026, receiving the prestigious Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award for her impactful work in social justice, truth-telling, and community building through her powerful artistry, said to exemplify love-rooted leadership. Her acceptance speech focused on healing, accountability, and national consciousness, delivered at the Atlanta ceremony.

The belved actress opened her remarks with this powerful quote: “Someone once told me the definition of hell: The last day you have on earth, the person you became will meet the person you could have become.”

MLK 2026 award winners include figures like Mónica Ramírez (The King Center), Lt. Antwone Finch, Houston Alexander, Roger Garcia (Omaha), Viola Davis, Billie Eilish, Robert F. Smith, and Warrick Dunn (Beloved Community Awards) , alongside local awardees in places like Bloomington, Normal, and Milwaukee (Andre Lee Ellis, Natalie Hilgers). These diverse winners, from civil rights leaders and philanthropists to local community heroes, are recognized for advancing Dr. King’s legacy in areas like social justice, education, and humanitarian service, with various ceremonies held around the January holiday.

Here’s a breakdown by some key award events:

