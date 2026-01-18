type here...
Magnolia (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and Big Bethel A.M.E. Church Open Food Pantry to Address Growing Food Insecurity

By Atlanta Daily World
The Magnolia (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and Big Bethel A.M.E. Church will host the Grand Opening of a new on-site Food Pantry on Sunday, January 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Avenue, in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn District.

The pantry was established in response to rising food insecurity affecting families, seniors, and working households across Metro Atlanta. The initiative is supported by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, whose invaluable partnership strengthens the pantry’s capacity to provide consistent access to nutritious food.

“As Links, our charge is to respond when communities are in need,” said Lisa Rayam-TuckerPresident of the Magnolia (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “This food pantry represents our commitment to meaningful service and collaborative solutions that address hunger with dignity and care.”

The pantry also aligns with Big Bethel’s long-standing mission of outreach and community support. “Big Bethel has always been called to serve beyond the sanctuary,” said                Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine, Church Senior Pastor. “This pantry is an extension of our ministry, meeting a critical need while affirming that no one in our community should face hunger alone.”

The Grand Opening will welcome community members, partners, and volunteers to tour the pantry and learn about ongoing services.

