type here...
Digital DailyEntertainmentSticky

Nene Leakes To Make Bravo Return Years After ‘RHOA’ Exit

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is officially making her return to Bravo, according to TMZ.

Production sources told the outlet that Leakes will appear on Bravo’s newly announced series, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, a working-title project revealed by Andy Cohen during BravoCon. While no cast members were named at the time of the announcement, sources said Leakes will have a notable on-screen presence when the series stops in Atlanta.

Leakes, who left RHOA after Season 12 in 2020, isn’t expected to return as a full-time cast member. Instead, the reality TV star’s appearance will be limited to the Atlanta leg of the trip, where she is expected to make a splash alongside other Housewives cameos. The series is set to feature appearances from women across multiple Real Housewives franchises, with different personalities popping up in various cities throughout the journey.

Ultimate Road Trip is being positioned as the next evolution of Ultimate Girls Trip, celebrating 20 years of the Real Housewives franchise by revisiting iconic locations and faces from across Bravo’s reality TV universe.

Reports of Leakes’ return come after she filed a federal lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and production companies in April 2022, alleging a racist and hostile work environment. The lawsuit was dropped later that year, with both sides agreeing to resolve the matter through arbitration.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
Pittsburgh Yards and The Ke’nekt Cooperative Partner to Unify and Engage Business Owners in Atlanta
Next article
City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers to Shield From Frigid Temps

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.