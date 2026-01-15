Nene Leakes To Make Bravo Return Years After ‘RHOA’ Exit

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is officially making her return to Bravo, according to TMZ.

Production sources told the outlet that Leakes will appear on Bravo’s newly announced series, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, a working-title project revealed by Andy Cohen during BravoCon. While no cast members were named at the time of the announcement, sources said Leakes will have a notable on-screen presence when the series stops in Atlanta.

Leakes, who left RHOA after Season 12 in 2020, isn’t expected to return as a full-time cast member. Instead, the reality TV star’s appearance will be limited to the Atlanta leg of the trip, where she is expected to make a splash alongside other Housewives cameos. The series is set to feature appearances from women across multiple Real Housewives franchises, with different personalities popping up in various cities throughout the journey.

Ultimate Road Trip is being positioned as the next evolution of Ultimate Girls Trip, celebrating 20 years of the Real Housewives franchise by revisiting iconic locations and faces from across Bravo’s reality TV universe.

Reports of Leakes’ return come after she filed a federal lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and production companies in April 2022, alleging a racist and hostile work environment. The lawsuit was dropped later that year, with both sides agreeing to resolve the matter through arbitration.