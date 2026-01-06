Sip Smart: Atlanta Restaurants Toast To Dry January With Inspired Zero-Proof Creations

Atlanta restaurants are kicking off Dry January with a vibrant lineup of zero-proof cocktails that prove great flavor needs no alcohol. From bright citrus blends and herb-infused refreshers to playful takes on classic cocktails, diners will find plenty of ways to sip with intention. Crafted with the same care as their boozy counterparts, these alcohol-free drinks spotlight house-made syrups, fresh juices, and elevated presentation. The result is a menu moment that feels celebratory, inclusive, and anything but restrained.
- First Kiss – passion fruit, honey, vanilla, and ginger beer
- Tiki Tango – mango, cilantro, lime juice, and tonic
- Mellon Energy – watermelon edition Red Bull, basil, black pepper, lime, and agave
- Blueberry Watermelon Kickstarter – blueberries, lime, watermelon, and Red Bull
- Mango Mule – mango puree, cucumber, local honey, fresh lime, and Goslings
- Grapefruit Basil Fresca – Everything you love about a paloma, sans booze
- Dirty Cherry Soda – lemon-lime soda, cherry and vanilla syrup, and a splash of cream
- Fancy Cuz I Said So – cranberry, peach puree, lime, sugar, and club soda
- Bandwagon Spritz – Spritz Del Conte and club soda
- Verdita Collins – Verdita elixir, pineapple, lime, cilantro, mint, jalapeño, and tonic
- Garden Tonic – Butterfly pea tea, sage, bitter lemon, orange bitters, and elderflower tonic
- Caribbean Carnival Punch – guava and passionfruit purées, pineapple and orange juices, grenadine, and a splash of Sprite
- Cuban Cooler – muddled mint, simple syrup, lime juice, and soda water (guests can make it their own with strawberry, mango, guava, coconut, or passionfruit)
- So Fresh, So Clean – lemongrass, ginger, and pineapple
- Hibiscus in Havana – hibiscus tea, lime, mint leaves, and Aquafaba
- Rosemary Blueberry Smash (pictured below) – lemon juice, honey syrup, blueberry syrup, and soda water
- Frozen Blueberry Lemonade – refreshing zero-proof cocktail
- Scofflaw x Y3S Seltzer – passion fruit seltzer