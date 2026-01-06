type here...
Sip Smart: Atlanta Restaurants Toast To Dry January With Inspired Zero-Proof Creations

Atlanta restaurants are kicking off Dry January with a vibrant lineup of zero-proof cocktails that prove great flavor needs no alcohol. From bright citrus blends and herb-infused refreshers to playful takes on classic cocktails, diners will find plenty of ways to sip with intention. Crafted with the same care as their boozy counterparts, these alcohol-free drinks spotlight house-made syrups, fresh juices, and elevated presentation. The result is a menu moment that feels celebratory, inclusive, and anything but restrained.

Buena Vida Tapas Bar

  • First Kiss – passion fruit, honey, vanilla, and ginger beer
  • Tiki Tango – mango, cilantro, lime juice, and tonic

ChicherÍa Mexican Kitchen

  • Mellon Energy – watermelon edition Red Bull, basil, black pepper, lime, and agave 

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

  • Blueberry Watermelon Kickstarter – blueberries, lime, watermelon, and Red Bull 
  • Mango Mule – mango puree, cucumber, local honey, fresh lime, and Goslings

Marlow’s Tavern

  • Grapefruit Basil Fresca – Everything you love about a paloma, sans booze
  • Dirty Cherry Soda – lemon-lime soda, cherry and vanilla syrup, and a splash of cream

The Local Tavern

  • Fancy Cuz I Said So – cranberry, peach puree, lime, sugar, and club soda
  • Bandwagon Spritz – Spritz Del Conte and club soda

the Woodall

  • Verdita Collins – Verdita elixir, pineapple, lime, cilantro, mint, jalapeño, and tonic
  • Garden Tonic – Butterfly pea tea, sage, bitter lemon, orange bitters, and elderflower tonic

Wylie & Rum

  • Caribbean Carnival Punch – guava and passionfruit purées, pineapple and orange juices, grenadine, and a splash of Sprite
  • Cuban Cooler – muddled mint, simple syrup, lime juice, and soda water (guests can make it their own with strawberry, mango, guava, coconut, or passionfruit)

Your 3rd Spot

  • So Fresh, So Clean – lemongrass, ginger, and pineapple
  • Hibiscus in Havana – hibiscus tea, lime, mint leaves, and Aquafaba  
  • Rosemary Blueberry Smash (pictured below) – lemon juice, honey syrup, blueberry syrup, and soda water
  • Frozen Blueberry Lemonade – refreshing zero-proof cocktail
  • Scofflaw x Y3S Seltzer – passion fruit seltzer
