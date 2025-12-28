Venus Williams Marries Andrea Preti In Palm Beach Wedding

Tennis superstar Venus Williams is officially married.

According to USA Today, Williams, 45, tied the knot with Italian actor and model Andrea Preti, 37, on Saturday (December 20) following a multi-day celebration with family and friends in South Florida.

The pair marked their union with five days of festivities. Celebrations kicked off last week after Williams’ sister, Serena, gifted the couple a yacht, where they hosted a small gathering with about a dozen close relatives and friends. Williams also had a bridal shower, followed by a pool party and dinner in Miami.

Williams and Preti made things official on Friday (December 19) with a private courthouse wedding. Saturday’s ceremony capped off the celebrations.

The couple, who met during Milan Fashion Week in 2024, got engaged in January 2025, just six months after they first connected. Williams and Preti previously held a non-legally binding ceremony in Italy in September, eight months after their engagement.

Williams told Vogue that while Italy was always part of their wedding vision, completing the required paperwork as a foreigner would have taken months, prompting them to plan a second, official ceremony at their Palm Beach, Florida, home.