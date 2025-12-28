type here...
Digital DailySportSports

Venus Williams Marries Andrea Preti In Palm Beach Wedding

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Tennis superstar Venus Williams is officially married.

According to USA Today, Williams, 45, tied the knot with Italian actor and model Andrea Preti, 37, on Saturday (December 20) following a multi-day celebration with family and friends in South Florida.

The pair marked their union with five days of festivities. Celebrations kicked off last week after Williams’ sister, Serena, gifted the couple a yacht, where they hosted a small gathering with about a dozen close relatives and friends. Williams also had a bridal shower, followed by a pool party and dinner in Miami.

Williams and Preti made things official on Friday (December 19) with a private courthouse wedding. Saturday’s ceremony capped off the celebrations.

The couple, who met during Milan Fashion Week in 2024, got engaged in January 2025, just six months after they first connected. Williams and Preti previously held a non-legally binding ceremony in Italy in September, eight months after their engagement.

Williams told Vogue that while Italy was always part of their wedding vision, completing the required paperwork as a foreigner would have taken months, prompting them to plan a second, official ceremony at their Palm Beach, Florida, home.

View this post on Instagram

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
First Property Payments to Flint Water Crisis Victims Begin as Legal Process Moves Forward
Next article
Obama Reveals She Was Supposed To See The Reiners On Night Of Their Deaths

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.