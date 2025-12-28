type here...
Obama Reveals She Was Supposed To See The Reiners On Night Of Their Deaths

By Black Information Network
Former first lady Michelle Obama is opening up about the close relationship that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had with director Rob and Michele Reiner, who were recently found dead inside their Los Angeles home.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday (December 15), “The Look” author revealed that she and her husband were planning to meet with the Reiners on the night of their death.

“We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news,” Michelle Obama said.

The Reiners were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 15). Nick Reiner, one of their sons, was arrested as police have reportedly determined that he was “responsible for their deaths.” He is being held in a Los Angeles County jail with no bail.

During Monday’s interview, Obama also made an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump over his reaction to the director’s death.

Earlier that day, Trump wrote that Reiner died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” The president also doubled down on his comments while speaking to reporters.

“Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned,” Trump said of Reiner.

Obama described the Reiners as “some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

“They’re not deranged or crazed,” she said, adding, “unlike some people:” “What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on. They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity.”

“And that is the truth. I do know them,” Obama continued.

Kimmel also criticized Trump’s remarks during the opening monologue of his late-night talk show.

“Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that.”

