42nd UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Ball Sets New Standard for Philanthropy

The 42nd Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

Hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses and professional organizations, the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is an evening of celebration attended by national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers and friends of UNCF.

This must-attend event is full of fun, fashion, glitz and glamour, and supports UNCF’s mission of investing in Better Futures® for the young men and women we serve and by helping them move to and through college.

In its 42nd year, the annual gathering in Atlanta not only provides those four qualities, it exceeds expectations!

Notably, the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball celebrates its member institutions as well as the dedication of corporate partners, cultural movers and shakers, plus the individuals ensuring education at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities continue to move forward!

During the program, more than $250,000 was raised to fund scholarships. Overall, $4 million was raised!

The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball stands as one of UNCF’s premier national fundraising events, reflecting this city’s unwavering commitment to educational equity, opportunity and achievement,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “The generosity of Norfolk Southern and all of our presenting sponsors ensures we can continue opening doors for thousands of students and advancing our mission to invest in better futures.”

In the midst of all of the fun, it was all about raising funds for the students and furthering scholarships for the HBCUs.

As Lou Rawls once famously said, “a mind is a terrible thing to waste!”