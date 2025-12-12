Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine Seeks Donations to Keep Georgians Warm During the Winter Season

The Satcher Health Leadership Institute and the Empowerment Resource Center will collect new socks, gloves and mittens through December 19.

The Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and the Empowerment Resource Center (ERC) are seeking donations for their “Stocking Stuffers: Socks and Mittens Drive.” The initiative will collect new socks, gloves and mittens to help under-resourced Georgians of all ages stay warm this winter. Donations will be accepted through December 19.

“Georgia’s unhoused populations are most vulnerable to the illnesses caused by exposure to cold weather conditions, including the common cold, flu and hypothermia,” said Maisha Standifer, PhD, Director of Population Health at SHLI. “Cold weather can also worsen chronic health conditions like asthma and arthritis. To protect at-risk groups from illnesses and worsening health conditions, SHLI and ERC are asking Georgians to contribute items that will help keep their neighbors warm this winter season.”

“At the Empowerment Resource Center, we believe no one in our community should have to face the cold without the warmth and dignity they deserve,” said Jacqueline Brown, Chief Executive Officer. “This drive is more than a donation effort; it’s a reminder that when we come together, we can meet real needs and uplift the most vulnerable among us. We are grateful for every partner and supporter who helps us extend compassion, comfort and hope this winter season.”

Anyone interested in donating new socks, gloves and mittens may purchase items through the SHLI and ERC Amazon registry page or mail donations to KQ Communications, 75 Marietta St. NW, Suite 503, Atlanta, GA, before December 19.

Visit GeorgiaThrives.org for additional details about the Satcher Health Leadership Institute and the Georgia Thrives campaign. For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, visit MSM.edu.

For media inquiries, contact Nicole Brown at nicole@kqcommunications.com or 941-281-0520.