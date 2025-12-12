Warnock to Senate GOP After Health Care Vote, “Who Are You Working For?” [VIDEO]

Senator Reverend Warnock condemned the Senate GOP for killing legislation to keep health care premiums from doubling for 22 million Americans

Senator Reverend Warnock: “First, you kick 15 million Americans off their health care in order to give billionaires a tax cut. And then, after doing that, you double the premiums on some 22 million additional Americans. For some people, you triple the premiums, quadruple the premiums. Who are you working for?”

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke out after GOP Senators killed the 13th attempt to block premiums from doubling for 22 million Americans. These premium spikes are set to go into effect January 1st, 2026 after Senate Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law, which provided generous tax cuts to billionaires.

“After today’s vote, I really only have one question: who do the Washington Republicans work for? Who are they working for?” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “ First, you kick 15 million Americans off of their health care in order to give billionaires a tax cut. And then, after doing that, you double the premiums on some 22 million additional Americans. For some people, you triple the premiums, quadruple the premiums. Who are you working for? These are people who are disproportionately in red districts.”

“And we have tried time and time again… to get the Republicans to make a different choice. And here we are today. 15 million Americans have lost their health care. 22 million Americans, on average, will see their premiums double…,” continued Senator Reverend Warnock. “ And so here we are. Republicans have demonstrated who they are working for. Certainly, they’re not working for you… We know that the status quo certainly has its problems. There’s nobody who’s saying health care in America is terrific, but Republicans today have taken a system that’s already struggling and broken it down even more and the consequences for ordinary people, many of them in their own red districts, will be that they will have to delay response to their health care. They will have to find a way to pay higher premiums, and for many people, they will literally pay with their lives.”