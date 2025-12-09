Property Is Power: The Land of Opportunity and Why Now Is the Time to Own Property

By Dr. Anthony O. Kellum

The Thanksgiving season is more than a holiday. For our community, it is a moment of reflection a sacred pause to honor here we’ve been, acknowledge where we stand, and envision where we are determined to go. As Black Americans, our story in this country has always been intertwined with land, opportunity, and the ongoing pursuit of freedom. In this season of gratitude, there’s no greater truth worth lifting up. Property is still power. Ownership is still the gateway. And right now, is one of the most important times in our lifetime to claim our place in the land of opportunity.

America markets itself as the land of opportunity, but historically, those opportunities were systematically denied to Black people. From Reconstruction to Jim Crow, from redlining to predatory lending, the playing field was never level. Yet despite every barrier, our resilience has allowed us to rise, to learn the system, to build wealth in new ways, and to claim ownership with strategy and purpose.



Today, even with economic uncertainty and shifting political winds, the opportunity to own property remains one of the most powerful tools we have to protect our families, secure our future, and strengthen our legacy. Land remains the foundation of wealth in America. Homeownership remains the leading driver of generational stability. And property remains the one asset that can’t be outsourced, downloaded, or replaced.

Some will tell you to wait for the election, wait for the rates to fall, wait for the market to “settle.” But history shows us something very different opportunity rarely waits. It always favors the prepared.



Home values continue to rise, Black homeownership is still nearly 30 points behind white homeownership, and closing that gap requires action, not hesitation. Political and economic uncertainty makes ownership even more important as a stabilizing force for families. Resources, grant programs, down payment assistance, and specialized lending products are more available than they have been in years yet too few in our community take advantage of them. And while rents rise every single year, fixed mortgage payments protect you from the increasing cost of living.



If we sit still, the gap widens. If we move, we shift generational outcomes. Ownership is not about timing the market, it’s about timing your future.

This season, as we gather around tables with our families educated, informed, accomplished, and rising, we must also gather our courage to step into the next chapter of our economic empowerment. We have more access than our grandparents ever imagined. More knowledge than our parents ever had. More opportunities than our ancestors were ever allowed. But access without action means nothing.



This Thanksgiving season we gave thanks for the sacrifices that made our degrees, careers, and mobility possible but let us honor those sacrifices by doing what they could not always do: Own. Build. Expand. Protect. Transform. This is legacy work.

When Black families own homes, everything changes. Children gain stability. Parents gain security. Communities gain power. Wealth stops leaking out and starts flowing forward. This past Thanksgiving and into the holiday season, we remember you are not just buying a home, you are planting a flag. You are claiming territory. You are rewriting history. You are walking in the footsteps of ancestors who dreamed of this moment. This is the land of opportunity. It may be imperfect, complicated, and still evolving but it is ours to shape, if we choose to own it.

Let this season of thanksgiving be more than gratitude. Let it be strategy. Let it be action. Let it be the moment we say: The future belongs to those who own it. And we will not be renters of our own destiny. We will be owners of our land, our legacy, and our story. Property is Power. And the time is now.

Dr. Anthony O. Kellum – CEO of Kellum Mortgage, LLC

Homeownership Advocate, Speaker, Author

NMLS # 1267030 NMLS #1567030

O: 313-263-6388 W: www.KelluMortgage.com.

Property is Power! is a movement to promote home and community ownership. Studies indicate homeownership leads to higher graduation rates, family wealth, and community involvement.