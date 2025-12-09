If You’re Gonna Shop, Make it Black-Owned

From beauty to books to apparel, these are the Black-owned businesses Team Word In Black shops, loves, and wants you to know about.

Maya Angelou famously said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” That goes double for corporate America.

After doing the DEI dance for a few years in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the jig was up in 2025, when President Donald Trump took office again and launched a war on “woke.” CEOs of retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon cozied up to the would-be dictator by showing their true colors, hoping to keep profits high — and keep Trump’s knee off their necks.

Million-dollar social justice commitments and Black representation got kicked to the curb, while masked ICE agents with guns and body armor were ushered in. Supporting Black entrepreneurship and paying a living wage were out; “meritocracy” and C-suite racism are in.

It’s easy to believe the fight is over, and the bad guys won. But we can stand up to chain stores and big-box retailers who declared they are no longer checking for Black folks, if they ever really were.

As the Year of Black Resistance comes to a close, we’re doubling down on the ongoing boycotts of retailers and brands that don’t believe in our humanity. Black folks are driving and participating in various retail boycotts set for the Black Friday shopping season. And we should support Black stores, shops, small retailers, and entrepreneurs who do.

Black Dollars Matter

Black America’s collective wallet contains $2.1 trillion — yes, trillion with a T – in spending power. The ongoing boycott of Target alone, launched earlier this year, has resulted in three straight quarters of sales declines. The National Retail Federation estimates the average shopper will spend about $890 this holiday season. Even retail giants like Macy’s and Barnes & Noble are banking on a big holiday shopping season to finish a rocky year in the black — especially with economists wringing their hands over a possible recession in 2026.

Imagine what it would mean if even a fraction of those dollars were to flow back into the Black community.

When we spend money with Black-owned businesses, we’re doing more than exchanging goods. We’re supporting Black entrepreneurs and creating jobs. We’re keeping dollars circulating in our communities. We’re building the kind of economic power nobody can vote away, legislate away, or pretend doesn’t exist.

If you’re looking for places to shop, comprehensive directories are out there — like BuyBlack.org and Shop the Hood. Word In Black’s editorial team is also stepping out from behind the bylines and sharing the Black-owned businesses we love — the ones we actually spend our money on, hype in our group chats, and think you should know about too.

Alvin Buyinza

Education Reporter

My Pride Apparel: This Black-owned online apparel store offers a wide selection of T-shirts and sweaters that celebrate the resilience of Black folks. The sweater I bought from this store read “Black Journalists Matter.” I loved it from the moment I got it.

The Honey Pot Company: This Black-owned brand offers feminine care products made with natural, plant-based ingredients.

Anissa Durham

Health Data Reporter



Pat McGrath Labs: Defiantly decadent makeup created by the world’s most celebrated editorial and runway makeup artist, Pat McGrath.

Camille Rose: Janell Stephens founded Camille Rose to treat the eczema of her five young children, which developed due to severe hair dryness. The brand offers hair, skin, and body care products made with natural, food-grade ingredients.

Telfar: a luxury brand founded by Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens. Its popular Shopping Bag — often dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin” because of its popularity among Brooklyn creatives — is accessible in both design and price point. It’s also a favorite among celebrities like Oprah and Beyoncé.

Dorothy Boulware

Religion Reporter

MFrank Apothecary: This relatively new business creates bath soaps for men and women. The owner dedicates her creations to her mother, who “poured boundless love into everything she did.” The scents — a mix of goat milk and the finest essential and fragrance oils — are breathtaking without being overwhelming.

Shay’s Cakes: These delicious mini Bundt cakes come in various sizes and flavors. Each is lovingly made and shipped in time for holidays or special occasions. Watch out for your hips, though!

Shirts by CC: These tees are artfully made with great precision, and the fabric quality is of the highest quality. Orders are filled accurately and delivered as agreed. They are suitable for every occasion.

Jennifer Porter Gore

Health Reporter

The Lip Bar: Fed up with the toxic one-shade-fits-most beauty industry, the self-made CEO Melissa Butler turned her frustration into action — stepping off the lucrative-but-soulless corporate ladder and into her Brooklyn kitchen to whip up vibrant vegan lipstick.

Bask & Lather: Bask & Lather Co. offers natural products to help with hair loss and healthy hair growth. Shop online for best sellers, bundle deals, a hair quiz, and more.



Midwest Global Group: A vendor of multicultural and specialty textiles, Midwest Global Group offers custom stoles for various celebrations. The authentic kente and other fabrics come in a variety of patterns, colors, and styles.

Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier

Managing Director

Miche Beauty: I’ve cycled through more hair gels than I care to admit, so when Miche popped up in my TikTok feed, I was skeptical. But folks’ enthusiasm (and video proof!) convinced me to try it, and I’ve been sold ever since. Founded in 2016 by Michelle and Jonathan Ballard, Miche describes itself as grounded in community, education, and ingredient transparency. Plus, you don’t need multiple steps or products — it gives crazy definition, and it lasts.

Bahia Honey: Avoiding ashiness is a priority no matter the time of year, but as a cancer survivor, I don’t want to slather dangerous chemicals on my skin. That’s where Bahia Honey products enter the chat. Founder Dr. Bahia Cross Overton created the products in 2005 to address her baby’s dry, itchy, irritated skin. Twenty years later, her skin and hair products are vegan and paraben- and phthalate-free. A jar of Bahia Body Beautiful will get your knuckles, elbows, knees — and all the rest of you — in order.

The Blackest Black-Owned T-Shirt Company on the Planet: I need a side hustle so I can buy all the “Shirley Chisholm for President ’72” gear, the “Never Argue With Someone Harriet Tubman Would Have Shot” line, and the “Gangsta Rap & Public Radio” T-shirt. Founded by fashion industry vet Frederick Douglas, everything at the Florida-based Blackest Co. is 100% designed and printed in the USA. And as their site proclaims: “Let’s learn, keep, and share REAL history — no filters, no whitewash!”

Nadira Jamerson

Digital Editor

Reparations Club: As a Black journalist and writer, reading books by Black authors doesn’t only keep me informed — it keeps me inspired. Reparations Club is my go-to bookshop for diverse reads that represent the variety and beauty of the Black experience. Their online store ships nationwide, and you can visit their brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles for community and special events.

Parallel x Studio: Founded by visionary Tiffanie Alice, this gender-inclusive accessories label combines Black culture and art to create a distinctive blend of high fashion and street style. I especially love their bags, which can elevate any look. And their signature fur hat has been worn by stars, including Megan Thee Stallion.

Queen Amina / Qayael: I started collecting art a few years ago, and Queen Amina was one of the first pieces I bought. As a multidisciplinary artist, they combine fashion, photography, and painting to create vibrant works that feel like stepping into a new world. You can commission original pieces and purchase prints on their website.

Joseph Williams

Deputy Managing Director

Elsen Oils: I swear by this stuff. I use their avocado/olive oil blend for my beard and after I shave my noggin. It’s light and unscented — perfect for my sensitive skin. Plus, I became acquainted with the proprietors when they used to sell their products at the farmer’s market near my home: lovely people, and a terrific product. I was excited when my local Whole Foods stocked its products.

Mahogany Books: Whenever I go to National Harbor, I usually make it a point to stop in. They stock everything, from comic books to “The Color Purple.” For such a cozy store, its selection is impressive, and they can order what you can’t find on the shelves.

Shernay Williams

Multimedia Correspondent

Black Girl Sunscreen: Last year, I decided to get more intentional about my skincare routine. My son’s pediatrician randomly recommended Black Girl Sunscreen, so I thought I’d check it out since they have kid and adult versions. It’s lightweight and doesn’t leave the white residue many sunscreens I’ve used in the past do, so I’m a fan.

Mela Vitamins: A friend of mine recommended another Black-owned vitamin company, but they only offered gummies. I prefer taking vitamins in pill form to avoid the added sugar. I found Mela Vitamins through an internet search. In addition to offering pills, the vitamins are formulated to address common vitamin deficiencies among melanated people, such as Vitamin D deficiency.

Actively Black: I learned about Actively Black after watching their viral event at New York Fashion Week this year. I was inspired to purchase one of their shirts. They use quality materials and promote our history and culture, so supporting them is a “win-win” for me.