Atlanta’s New Holiday Pop-Up Blends Music, Wine, Culture, and Creativity — Curated by Black Women

Atlanta’s holiday season gets a vibrant new addition with But, Is There Wine? – The Holiday Pop Off, an immersive holiday event created and led by Black women DJs, performers, and cultural curators. Taking place Thursday, Dec. 12, this one-night experience blends music, wine, culture, and community with a fresh, interactive twist.

Created by DJ, producer, and personality C. DeVone, But, Is There Wine? invites guests to sip, explore, and play inside a content-forward holiday environment designed for creativity, celebration, and connection.

The evening will include a special live set from acclaimed vocalist Natalie Imani, known for performing with:

Beyoncé

John Legend

Jazmine Sullivan

Lauryn Hill

Imani’s soulful, dynamic presence brings an elevated musical element to the experience, adding star power to an already standout event.

Guests can expect a rich blend of interactive and cultural moments, including:

Hands-On DJ Experience: Learn to mix music live with Scratch Outloud in an engaging step-by-step activation.

Learn to mix music live with Scratch Outloud in an engaging step-by-step activation. Curated Wine Tastings + Bites: A selection of wines and pairings designed to encourage conversation and discovery.

A selection of wines and pairings designed to encourage conversation and discovery. Live Music & DJ Sets: Sonic storytelling from Atlanta’s finest DJs and emerging creative talent.

Sonic storytelling from Atlanta’s finest DJs and emerging creative talent. Content-Forward Installations: Photo-ready holiday vignettes perfect for capturing festive moments.

Photo-ready holiday vignettes perfect for capturing festive moments. Trip Giveaway: One guest will win a trip to Barbados , adding island magic to the evening.

One guest will win a , adding island magic to the evening. Partnerships with ATL + Black-Owned Brands: Highlighting the city’s creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“But, Is There Wine?” is deeply rooted in Atlanta’s artistic energy and community spirit. Its mission: to highlight local creators, celebrate Black women-led innovation, and inspire connection through shared cultural experiences.

“Atlanta is overflowing with creativity. I wanted to build a space that honors that energy — immersive, joyful, and rooted in who we are as a community,” said C. DeVone, founder and executive producer.

C. DeVone is a DJ, producer, and lifestyle content creator with more than 20 years shaping sound and culture for major brands, events, and audiences nationwide. A proud Howard University alumna and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, she has been featured in Essence, Nylon, and Bravo, and has performed at major stages including the US Open, the Essence Festival, and the Tyler Perry Show.

She is the creator of But, Is There Wine?, as well as C. In The City, a lifestyle platform spotlighting food, travel, wellness, and local culture through the lens of a working DJ and creative entrepreneur.

Inside Atlanta’s Holiday Pop-Up: Spotlight wine, DJs, and interactive installations

Learn to DJ in Minutes: Fun, interactive demo for audiencesAtlanta Food & Culture with C. In The City: Highlighting local restaurants, pop-ups, and Black-owned businessesHoliday Hosting Tips with a DJ’s Touch: Playlist, pacing, and vibe-setting insightsCreative Economy in ATL: How local Black women creatives are shaping culture andentrepreneurship

Event: But, Is There Wine? – The Holiday Pop Off

Date: December 12, 2024

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tickets: www.butistherewineatlanta.com

Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/1-Ud_ddg3ao?si=zFfnDaavINRxaGo2