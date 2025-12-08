FCSO Charges Detention Officer and Three Fulton County Jail Inmate Residents in Contraband Investigation

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have charged FCSO Detention Officer

Demarcus Tinsley, age 27, and three current Fulton County Jail inmate residents Cleavon Battle, Willie Holt, and Karanji Reese, each with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Tinsley has also been charged with one count of violation of oath by public officer.

The charges stem from the discovery of contraband within the Fulton County Jail on September 2, 2025.



The investigation revealed that Officer Tinsley allowed inmates Battle, Holt, and Reese to enter a housing zone where they were not assigned and remain there for approximately six hours overnight, from August 31

to September 1, without supervision. Video shows the three inmates exiting the zone with contraband before

returning to their designated housing area. A subsequent shakedown of their housing zone on September 2

resulted in the recovery of multiple items of contraband, including suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana,

suspected crystal methamphetamine, and a cell phone.

“I am deeply disappointed that one of our own was arrested as part of this contraband investigation,” said

Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “The actions of a single individual do not represent the values or

professionalism of the hundreds of other women and men who serve this agency with honor every day. We

hold our staff to the highest standards, and anyone who violates the public’s trust will be held accountable.

Our commitment to integrity and transparency remains unwavering.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Tinsley began his employment with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on October 9, 2024, and was

terminated on October 8, 2025. He was arrested and is being held at the Fulton County Jail with a $35,000

bond.

If anyone has information about this incident or other attempts to smuggle contraband into the Fulton

County Jail and wants to report it anonymously, they can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers platform.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. NO REPORTS, NO

COURT, NO NAMES. A tip can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477), texting CSGA to 738477,

downloading the P3 Tips mobile app