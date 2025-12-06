type here...
BusinessDigital Daily

AT&T Dismantles DEI Programs Amid Pressure From Trump’s FCC

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

AT&T has pledged to dismantle all of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs “not just in name, but in substance” amid the Federal Communications Commission’s push to end such initiatives, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a letter sent on Monday (December 1) to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, AT&T cited the shifting “legal landscape,” including President Donald Trump’s executive orders, Supreme Court rulings, and guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), as reasoning for ending DEI.

The changes will include eliminating all DEI-focused roles and ending any DEI-related training.

“We have … adjusted our employment and business practices to ensure that they comply with all applicable laws and related requirements, including ending DEI-related policies as described below, not just in name but in substance,” the company wrote in its letter.

Carr has made it clear that companies seeking FCC approval, especially those competing for wireless spectrum, must abandon DEI programs. AT&T’s move follows similar steps taken in recent months by competitors Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as media companies such as Paramount.

In a statement, Anna Gomez, the FCC’s lone Democratic commissioner, sharply criticized AT&T’s move.

“AT&T’s reversal isn’t a sudden transformation of values, but a strategic financial play to curry favor with this FCC/Administration,” Gomez said. “Companies should remember that abandoning fairness and inclusion for short-term gain will be a stain to their reputation long into the future.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
SBA Extends Deadline for 2026 National Small Business Week Awards Nominations to Dec. 22
Next article
Supreme Court Allows Texas To Use Redistricting Map That Aids Republicans

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.