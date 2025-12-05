SBA Extends Deadline for 2026 National Small Business Week Awards Nominations to Dec. 22

Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) extended the 2026 National Small Business Week awards nominations deadline to 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. National Small Business Week recognizes the contributions of America’s 36 million small businesses – which make up 99% of all businesses in America, create two out of every three new jobs, and employ about half of America’s workforce.



National Small Business Week will take place May 3 – 9, 2026. National awards will be presented during this week at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for State Small Business Person of the Year awards. State award winners will compete for the 2026 National Small Business Person of the Year title, SBA’s signature award. To nominate a small business in your area, download related forms, and to view criteria, and guidelines and the full list of awards, visit sba.gov/nsbw.