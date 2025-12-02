City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers Ahead of Cold Weather

The City of Atlanta will open warming centers ahead of colder temperatures.

The warming centers will open:

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

The first warming center will open at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

The second warming center will open at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation.

Activation times are subject to change based on the updated National Weather Service forecast.

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.