Atlanta Metropolitan College Hosts 13th Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic: A Community Celebration of Giving Back

The 13th Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. This beloved community event is dedicated to supporting disadvantaged families during the Thanksgiving season, showcasing the powerful partnership between local citizens, community leaders, and sponsors.

This year’s Atlanta Turkey Classic promises an exciting lineup of activities, including a thrilling basketball game between the Georgia Spartans and Positive American Youth, a halftime show featuring the Battle of the Dance Teams, and a fan competition. The event will also feature a live remote broadcast by Streetz 94.5 and Reec Radio, creating an engaging atmosphere for attendees.

As we come together as a community, we emphasize the importance of giving back. Research shows that 1 in 7.5 people—an estimated 755,400 individuals—in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia rely on food pantries and meal service programs each year. The Atlanta Turkey Classic aims to alleviate some of this need through food distribution while reinforcing community connections.

“We are proud to partner with Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. to make this event possible,” said Reec Swiney of Positive American Youth. “Together, we can help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors and support families in need during this critical time.”

What: 13th Annual Atlanta Turkey Classic

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Where: Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Time:2:30 PM – 5 PM

For more information, please contact: Jerrell Shearin at 404.645.1398 or GeorgiaSpartans@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you there as we unite for an important cause!