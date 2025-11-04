Microsoft Gifts Land to the City of Atlanta and AUDC for Community Development in Grove Park

Gift aims to link the community to essential local resources.

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUDC) are pleased to announce a significant land gift made possible through a partnership with Microsoft Corporation. This initiative aims to transform a portion of the Quarry Yards property in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood into a vibrant community hub that prioritizes the needs of local residents.

In 2021, Microsoft purchased the 90-acre Quarry Yards property and committed to reserving a quarter of the land for community use. While plans for the campus remain paused, this partnership fulfills that initial promise and creates the space needed for development that will strengthen the local neighborhood and broader Atlanta community for years to come.

“We are grateful that Microsoft has decided to partner with us to build more affordable housing in the Grove Park community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This contribution will both bolster our efforts to provide affordable housing and enrich community resources that are essential to the well-being of our residents. Together, with the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation, we are forging a brighter and more equitable future for Atlanta.”

As part of this commitment, Microsoft will transfer approximately 22.5 acres of the Quarry Yards property to the City of Atlanta through the AUDC. This strategically located parcel, which fronts Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, will serve as a crucial link to essential community resources, including the Kipp Woodson Academy Charter School and the Grove Park Recreation Center.

“Through this land donation, we’re advancing a shared vision for Atlanta that supports families, empowers students, and strengthens local communities,” said Kia Floyd, General Manager of State Government Affairs for Microsoft. “We’re honored to partner with the City and AUDC to make this a reality.”

AUDC will actively work with Microsoft to finalize the details of the donation which is expected to take place in Summer 2026.

“This partnership with Microsoft represents a significant step toward enhancing the quality of life for residents in Grove Park,” said John Majors, CEO of AUDC. “By leveraging public-private collaboration, we can create a space that not only meets the needs of the community but also fosters growth and opportunity.”

This initiative aligns with Mayor Dickens’ goal to construct or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2029, ensuring equitable access to quality housing for all Atlantans.

For more information on the land gift and to stay updated on its progress, please visit atlurbdevco.com.

Learn more about Mayor Dickens’ affordable housing agenda, click here.