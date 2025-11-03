‘I Feel Very Sad’ – Families Worry as Powerful Hurricane Moves Through the Caribbean

Howard University News Service

By Damenica Ellis and Bamidele Aina

Students pray during a vigil for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa (Photo courtesy of Malik Morris)

Shaneal Mitchell, a sophomore political science major at Howard University was unable to contact her family in Spanish Town, Jamaica, on Tuesday. All she could do was watch the news as reports warned that Hurricane Melissa could be worse than Gilbert — the 1988 storm that left hundreds homeless.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, marking it as the strongest hurricane to ever hit the island.

The eye of the storm moved across Jamaica around 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, leaving behind widespread flooding and destruction. By early Wednesday morning, Melissa had reached eastern Cuba with winds of 120 mph and was expected to impact the Bahamas through Thursday afternoon.

Although Melissa didn’t directly hit Haiti, at least 25 people died after flooding caused a river to overflow in Petit-Goave, a coastal community 40 miles west of Port-au-Prince, according to Reuters.

The Rev. Bernard L. Richardson, Dean of the Chapel at Howard University, hosts a prayer vigil for those affected by Hurricane Melissa. (Photo: Malik Morris/HUNewsService.com)

At Howard University, the Office of the Dean of the Chapel held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening to support those affected, including students with family in the region.

“One of the great traditions of Howard is our response to crisis,” said the Rev. Bernard Richardson, Dean of the Chapel. “We have faith and believe prayer helps.”

For students like Zion Kelly, a sophomore international business major from Jamaica, the vigil offered a sense of community amid uncertainty about her family back home.

She said she appreciates the vigil, as it felt like a way for the university to acknowledge the disaster.

“We all have to join hands together and be there to support — not just by our words, but our actions.”

— Krissan Spaulding

Krissan Spaulding, a junior pre-med student from Kingston, shared similar feelings of gratitude and sorrow.

“I feel very sad,” Spaulding said. “As a Jamaican, it’s not just about your family, but the entire country, your community.”

“We are a country full of love,” she said. “We all have to join hands together and be there to support — not just by our words, but our actions.”

Richardson echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that while prayer is essential, continued aid and compassion will be just as important in the days to come.

Jamaica was perfect to Spaulding, who reflected on the destruction in her homeland with buildings destroyed and roofs torn off.

“It’s really sad to see what families are going through and while I’m here and I can’t help,” she said.

But for Spaulding, the worst part is “knowing that the hurricane has passed and they won’t have all that they had before.”

Damenica Ellis and Bamidele Aina are reporters for HUNewsService.com.

